De Pere Council to vote Tuesday on face mask ordinance

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere’s Common Council will vote Tuesday, July 28, on whether to make face masks mandatory.

The proposed ordinance would require cloth face coverings or face shields for anyone 5 and older in buildings open to the public or when using public transportation.

The order would not apply outdoors, in places of worship, or when exercising in a gym.

People who can’t wear masks because of medical or mental health issues would be exempt.

The Common Council meeting will be conducted online. It starts at 6 P.M.

CLICK HERE to read the proposed ordinance.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.