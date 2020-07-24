Advertisement

Body of Wisconsin man missing since June 6 found in Michigan

Jimmy Willey
Jimmy Willey(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECHER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman walking her dog made a grisly discovery in the Upper Peninsula Thursday that solved a month-old missing persons case in Wisconsin.

She found a van with the body of a man was inside off County Road H58 in Alger County. The van was stuck on a remote, swampy trail.

Michigan State Police and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office positively identified the body as 66-year-old Jimmy Lee Willey. He was from Beecher in Marinette County. He was missing since June 6.

His family was notified of the discovery.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play, but Willey’s death is still under investigation.

Willey was reported missing and endangered after he disappeared on his trip to Michigan in June. According to the missing persons alert from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office last month, he left home at 10 A.M. on June 6.

He was seen two hours later on U.S. Highway 2/41 east of the Island Resort and Casino and may have been on his way to Daggett, Mich.

Willey had diabetes and walked with a cane.

The trail where the van was found is about 150 miles, or a 3 hour drive, from Beecher, according to Google Maps.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

De Pere Council to vote Tuesday on face mask ordinance

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The proposal would require cloth face coverings or face shields inside public buildings or when using public transportation.

News

Brown County committee debates mask ordinance

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Health Committee is considering draft ordinances to present to the county board

News

Family of girl killed in crash has more tragedy

Updated: 12 hours ago
Emily Peters says in the operating room she received a message from her sister, who died in a car crash

News

Power 2 Change: Pastor Charles Butler

Updated: 12 hours ago
Pastor of an Appleton church, Charles Butler reflects on his experiences with racism and what it takes to change

Latest News

Crime

Appleton police looking for man who hit police cars and fled

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Appleton police attempted to arrest him on a felony warrant.

News

Family who lost daughter to accident almost loses a second daughter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
A second tragedy hit that same family, but a message in the operating room gave them hope

Power 2 Change

Extended interview: Pastor Charles Butler

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
The pastor of Breakthrough Covenant in Appleton believes in the power of the pulpit to help with racial reconciliation.

Power 2 Change

Get 2 the Point: Pastors Charles and Stacy Butler on Power 2 Change

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
While their love and respect for each other is clear, Charles and Stacy say it hasn’t always been an easy road as an interracial couple.

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: Pastor Charles Butler on racial reconciliation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cami Rapson
"You will begin to learn things that perhaps shatter stereotypes, beliefs that are just not accurate, and give you some surprises that are pretty sweet, you know?”

News

Habitat for Humanity goes beyond homebuilding

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Fond du Lac chapter is working on community building.