Ashwaubenon schools planning mix of in-person and remote classes

((KTUU))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ashwaubenon public school district is currently planning to bring students back to school in the fall with a blend of in-person classes and remote learning starting September 1.

A draft of the reopening plan dated July 22 says the goal is to have all students in school (CLICK HERE to read the complete draft in PDF format)

From 4K to fifth grade, students will attend classes five days a week with physical distancing and other safety precautions.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will be divided into two groups, alternating days of in-person classes and remote learning. The school district says it doesn’t have enough room to safely have all of these students in classes at the same time.

Parents will have the option to choose online learning for their children in all grades except for children in 4K.

The school district says it’s working with local health officials and health care providers to figure out social distancing and safety requirements. The school buildings will have “wellness rooms” to separate children who show symptoms to be monitored until a parent or guardian can take them home.

The district is also installing Plexiglas dividers and hand sanitation stations while moving or removing furniture to allow for more social distancing. Signs will remind students about requirements to wear masks, keep a safe distance and wash their hands. Water fountains will be for refilling water bottles only. Masks will be required on school buses. At first, there won’t be any student field trips.

Plans can change. The school district may switch to remote learning for all students if the coronavirus spreads, or it may allow all students back in the classrooms five days a week if the virus in the community gets under control.

The Ashwaubenon School District says a survey of parents in May, before the larger outbreak, found more than 82% said they were “comfortable” or “very comfortable” with sending students to school in the fall. The survey also found more parents were comfortable with in-person classes (72%) than with a blend of in-person and online learning (51%) or with online instruction only (23%).

