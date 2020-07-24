Appleton police looking for man who hit police cars and fled

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are hoping you can find a man wanted on a felony escape warrant who eluded police after striking three squad cars head-on.

Police were trying to stop Connor Hesson and take him into custody Thursday afternoon on Appleton’s south side. Police say he intentionally struck the three occupied squad cars and kept driving his heavily damaged vehicle, heading south on Highway 441. Police gave up the chase to prevent anyone from getting hurt.

Police found his car later, but police couldn’t find Hesson using a K9 team and a drone.

Hesson, 26, is considered armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on charges of felony eluding causing injury, recklessly endangering safety, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, hit and run to an attended auto, felony escape, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

He should not be approached. Call local law enforcement if you think you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts.

Officers in the squad cars were treated for minor injuries. A police dog in one of the vehicles didn’t appear to be harmed.

