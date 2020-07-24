A STEAMY, SOMETIMES STORMY WEEKEND

Mostly clear and quiet - though a bit muggy overnight.

The weekend still looks HOT & HUMID! Temperatures will be mostly in the upper 80s to around 90... And dew points in the 70s. The combination of heat and humidity will make a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday is probably dry during the day - Just a SMALL CHANCE of a pop-up storm in the afternoon heat. Scattered storms are more likely Saturday Night and again at times Sunday.Some of the weekend storms will be strong to severe, so keep informed as the weekend unfolds. ALSO - there is the potential for heavy rainfall (1-3"), so some localized flooding may also become and issue.

By Monday drier and somewhat cooler air starts to return... Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week should be quite comfortable.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit sticky. LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Partly cloudy. SMALL CHANCE of a pop-up afternoon storm. Thunderstorms likely at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Small chance of a daybreak shower. Decreasing clouds. Humidity drops as the day wears on. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Spotty shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. More comfortable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer, more humid. Chance of late day storms. HIGH: 84

