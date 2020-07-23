Wisconsin extends moratorium for disconnecting utilities

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin regulators are giving people more time to pay their utility bills before having their utilities shut off.

The Public Safety Commission voted 2-1 to extend the moratorium until Tuesday, September 1, according to the state Citizens Utility Board.

The moratorium was due to end this weekend, when utilities could disconnect customers who are behind on their bills and either didn’t make or follow payment arrangements.

There are currently 71,000 households in the state at risk of losing one or more of their utility services.

The utility board cited the state’s worsening COVID-19 numbers as a reason to delay shutoffs.

“Clearly there are a lot of folks who are hurting, and this is the time to be connecting them with available resources,” said Tom Content of the Citizens Utility Board.

The Public Safety Commission will revisit the moratorium when it meets August 20.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.