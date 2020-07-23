Advertisement

WIAA approves new schedule for fall sports, practices

Low-risk sports can begin Aug. 17 while high-risk sports are pushed back to Sept. 7
The WIAA discussed the fate of Fall sports on July 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - High school sports for the fall will happen with a delayed start in 2020.

The WIAA Board of Control held a special meeting Thursday morning to make a decision whether high school fall sports will happen in the midst of this pandemic.

The board approved a new fall plan for high school student-athletes to participate in sports.

Practice for the low-risk high school sports will begin on August 17 while high-risk sports including football were pushed back from August 24 and now will begin on September 7.

Low-risk sports are low contact and may allow for more physical distancing, including boys and girls cross-country, girls tennis, girls golf, and girls swimming.

High-risk sports include football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer.

With the new start date of Sept. 7, the first football games won’t be until Sept. 24-25 as practice is not allowed until after Labor Day.

For football, the plan now calls for a 6-week regular season and three weeks of playoffs.

The WIAA Board of Control voted 8-3 to pass the motion.

The board said if school districts opt not to participate, a spring opportunity will be provided. The WIAA has not yet released details on what that plan would look like.

In the motion, there is language allowing for a fallback option to move fall sports to the spring.

The Board of Control will meet again on August 14.

