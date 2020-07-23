WARMTH AND HUMIDITY RETURN...

Clearing skies and light winds will lead to patchy fog later tonight. Some fog will linger into the early start of Friday, but then we are onto a good deal of sun! Friday will also be warmer and more humid... With the warmest and most humid air reserved for the weekend! Temperatures then will be mostly in the upper 80s to around 90...

Saturday is probably dry during the day - Just a SMALL CHANCE of a pop-up storm in the afternoon heat. Scattered storms are more likely Saturday Night and again at times Sunday. It is too early to tell if any of the weekend storms will be strong to severe, so keep informed as the weekend unfolds.

By Monday drier and somewhat cooler air starts to return... Tuesday and Wednesday of next week should be quite comfortable.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SSE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SATURDAY SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Maybe a shower at NIGHT? HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. More comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Slightly warmer, slightly more humid. HIGH: 82

