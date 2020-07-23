Advertisement

Twice-convicted Appleton sex offender indicted for receiving, possessing child pornography

A previous mugshot of Darrin McElhatton
A previous mugshot of Darrin McElhatton(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Court officials say an Appleton man has been formally charged by a federal grand jury.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Darrin McElhatton, 40, was indicted Tuesday for two counts - one for receiving child pornography, and one for possessing child pornography.

The indictment alleges McElhatton received and possessed digital videos and pictures of young boys in the act of being sexually abused.

Court documents show McElhatton was convicted of sexual exploitation of ac hild in Green Lake County back in 2011, and after he served time in prison, was convicted again in 2014 in Outagamie County for possession of child pornography.

He is required to register as a sexual offender in Wisconsin.

Due to previous convictions, he currently faces a mandatory 15-year sentence in prison, but could face up to 40 years behind bars.

