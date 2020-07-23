Advertisement

Oneida Nation mandates face coverings in public places

The order goes into effect Monday, July 27
Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the Oneida Nation, the tribe’s public health officer is ordering the use of face coverings on the reservation effective Monday, July 27.

The requirement applies to everyone age 5 and older when coming into contact with anyone who’s not a member of their household. that includes indoor spaces open to the public, large indoor or outdoor gatherings, and when using tribal transportation, as well as Oneida businesses, offices and facilities.

Health experts say masks and other face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing respiratory droplets that carry the coronavirus. People may be infected with the virus and not have any symptoms, or mild symptoms, and are not aware they’re contagious.

“Wearing a mask, along with regular hand washing, use of cough etiquette, and practicing good hygiene are effective ways to reduce COVID-19 transmission within the community,” a statement from the Oneida Nation reads.

People with questions about the health order can call Community Health Services, (920) 869-4040.

