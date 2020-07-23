Manitowoc man indicted for possessing methamphetamine

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Court officials say a 23-year-old man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing actual methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger, Keynan Juul was indicted Tuesday for allegedly possessing more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Authorities say “actual” methamphetamine possesses a high level of purity, and is also known as “crystal” methamphetamine, or “ice”.

If Juul is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, and could serve up to a life sentence.

In addition, he also faces a fine of up to $10,000,000.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.