Manitowoc Co. Board supervisor under fire for comments made during City Council meeting

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County Board Supervisor is facing criticism for comments he made during a Manitowoc City Council meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, County Board Supervisor Don Zimmer made comments referring to the Black Lives Matter movement as criminal, and it happened the same night the city’s first Black council member was sworn in.

The comments were made during a public comment portion of the City Council meeting, and when Zimmer took the podium, he said he was upset regarding council member Courtney Hansen attending what he called a Black Lives Matter rally last weekend.

“I condemned Black Lives Matter as a criminal organization which throughout the nation has promoted looting, rioting, destruction of property, and physical attacks on law enforcement officers and others,” Zimmer said.

The comment was made a short time after the city’s first Black council member, Aaron Bailey, took the oath of office, who now questions the timing of that speech.

“I was shocked. At first, it took a minute to set in because I’m still kind of basking in what just happened, I’m absorbing that, and then he’s just like a left hook out of nowhere. I was like what, what did he just say,” said Alderperson Aaron Bailey.

Bailey is also the vice president of Lakeshore’s United Visionaries, a group he says isn’t affiliated with Black Lives Matter.

Hansen said it was that group, which invited her to what was a meeting, not a rally.

“I was extremely excited to be there, to listen and learn. As a leader I think it’s important that we are a part of those conversations because I want to see this community be one that is inclusive,” said Alderperson Courtney Hansen.

Bailey says this incident won’t deter him from what he hopes to accomplish as a new member of the City Council, and that it’s evidence that further dialogue over racism is needed.

Action 2 News did reach out to Zimmer, who as of this publication has yet to respond.

“The only way we can move forward is to talk about it, give him another chance if he wants t speak, let him speak and let’s move forward. Everybody just say what they need to say, be respectful, be honest and let’s move forward,” said Bailey.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.