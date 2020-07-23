Green Bay woman charged with reckless homicide, delivering drugs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is charged with four different crimes, including 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, with modifiers as party to a crime and a repeater.

Court records show Talia Thomas, 22, made her initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Brown County Court.

Documents show Thomas is also charged with the felonies of manufacturer/deliver narcotics, harboring/aiding a felon-falsify information, and the misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

All of the charges had a repeater modifier.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of Edgewood drive in Green Bay on May 18 for a medical call, which was reported as a possible overdose.

When officers arrived, they found the home had a basement area which had been changed into a bedroom and living area, where they found an unconscious woman who wasn’t breathing.

The female then died, and is identified in the complaint as E.S., and was 18 years old.

While there, authorities stated they found a desk in the bedroom, which had a black plastic tray, and a short plastic straw.

A detective on the scene concluded the tray and straw were used to help grind up and ingest drugs.

In July, a report that examined the straw which was found at the scene showed there were fentanyl and aceteaminophen present in the straw.

An autopsy later showed there were drugs in E.S’ blood, including fentanyl. A forensic pathologist stated in the complaint that the cause of E.S. death was mixed drug intoxication, and was an accident due to drug abuse.

An investigator then reviewed the pathologist’s opinions and reports, and stated that due to the findings, believed the drug fentanyl contributed to the death of E.S. and was consistent with the state’s statute of First Degree Reckless Homicide.

Shortly after finding E.S., officers began to try and make contact with the person who called in for help, and is identified in the complaint as Angel Guerrero, 18.

While calling Guerrero, the complaint states officers repeatedly tried to get Guerrero to return tot he Edgewood home, or meet face to face to discuss the situation, but Guerrero refused to meet with the officer who called him.

The phone Guerrero was using was tracked to an apartment building on the 100 block of Berger Street in Green Bay.

When officers arrived, they found an Uber arrive as well and then saw a man and woman, identified as Talia Thomas and Reginald Parham leave the building and attempt to leave in the Uber.

Originally, Talia identified herself as Tanisa Thomas, which obstructed police in their investigation and identification of potential witnesses.

The complaint states Parham and Thomas told police that Guerrero had been at their apartment earlier but had already left, however Thomas eventually said Guerrero was in the apartment she shared with Parham, and police say they found him in the apartment.

After interviewing Guerrero, police say he indicated he had known E.S. for several years and the two had been dating “on and off”.

Initially, Guerrero stated he wasn’t with E.S. the previous night, but then later admitted he had been but hadn’t spent the night with her. He then indicated he saw E.S. take a 30 mg Percocet on the 17th, and stated she had ground it up and snorted it. He told police E.S. ground up the drug on a black plate similar to the one police had found where E.S. had been found.

The complaint states Guerrero told police he and E.S. had been at Parham and Thomas’ apartment on May 17, where he said he knew E.S. had bought a “percocet 30″ from Parham and Thomas, and when E.S. had arrived, she had asked Parham “if he had that', and Parham said that he did.

In the complaint, Guerrero also told police he believed E.S. had used Venmo to buy the pill, described by Guerrero as being blue in color and having the imprints of “M” and “30″ on it, without any packaging, for $35.

The complaint goes on to say Guerrero and E.S. left later to go to E.S.' place, where he found her grinding and ingesting the pill, and she later fell asleep, which is when Guerrero left.

The next morning, documents say Guerrero returned and found E.S. on the floor, and wasn’t breathing. He then stated he left because he didn’t want to get in trouble since he was on probation, and wasn’t supposed to have contact with E.S.

Police then interviewed Thomas on the 18, who changed her story from saying she had just seen E.S. the day before to she couldn’t remember if she had seen E.S. at al on the 17.

When asked when the last time was she had spoken with E.S., the complaint states Thomas told police it had been about a week before. Police then asked if E.S. had been at her and Parham’s apartment the day before, she said she didn’t know or couldn’t remember. Officers also asked if she and/or Parham used percocets, and she said she didn’t, but said Parham did get in trouble for selling percocets in April.

She also told police that they attempted to leave in an Uber when police arrived because she had a warrant and Parham wasn’t supposed to have contact with her. The complaint also states Thomas told police E.S. had paid her $35 on Venmo the day before, but it was for a sweater and other items E.S. had bought from her.

The complaint goes on to say a second interview was done with Thomas, who said she and Parham had found five percocet pills a few weeks before, and that they, along with Guerrero and E.S., were all at her apartment on the 16, and they had cut up a couple of pills and watched television.

During the second interview, the complaint states Thomas felt that she saw E.S. for the “splitest second” on May 17, and then E.S. did maybe “poke her head in my bedroom”. During the second interview, the complaint states Thomas denied she or Parham ever sold drugs to E.S.

The complaint states in a previous investigation, investigators made contact with Parham and Thomas at a location arranged by a confidential informant to buy fentanyl disguised as 30 mg Percocet pills in early April of 2020, and when investigators arrived at that location, Parham was searched. The complaint states 86 blue pills were found, and had the “30” and “M” prints, which were consistent with 30 mg Percocet pills, however a test showed there was a presence of fentanyl.

Investigators analyzed E.S.' cell phone, which showed a $35 Venmo transaction was done from E.S. to Thomas on May 17, and also analyzed Thomas’ phone. While analyzing Thomas’ phone, the complaint states authorities found messages with multiple people discussing an exchange of money items, which were described in texts as “pops”, “blow”, “shrooms”, and “stuff”.

In addition, the complaint states a recorded jail phone call between Thomas and her mother was reviewed on May 19, and during the call, Thomas asked to conceal and/or destroy evidence.

