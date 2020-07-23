Advertisement

Grand Chute officer who made offensive social media posts as a teen won’t be disciplined; investigation ends

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department has ended its investigation of an officer who made offensive social media posts as a teenager years ago. Police Chief Greg Peterson says no action will be taken against Bryce La Luzerne after looking thoroughly into his actions since becoming a police officer.

The department started investigating Officer La Luzerne after an anonymous tip on May 31 about a series of tweets containing variations of the N-word and homophobic comments. The tweets were sent between 2011 and 2014, when he was 16 to 18 years old. La Luzerne said the tweets were quoting song lyrics, which the investigation confirmed.

Chief Peterson says the department reviewed La Luzerne’s posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram since his hiring in 2017. They reviewed his internet browsing history for the past six months. They analyzed the races of people who arrested or issued citations to for the past three years. They reviewed body camera and dash cam footage from 22 arrests of African-American suspects and compared them to 22 arrests he made of white suspects.

They reviewed use-of-force records. La Luzerne was reported to use force six times over the past 3 years. All of them were deemed justified and appropriate, and all of them involved white males.

La Luzerne received two complaints in the past 3 years, both from white males. One made a claim of minor misconduct and the other claimed a procedural problem.

They also gave him a polygraph test and they interviewed co-workers, former high school classmates and his high school soccer coach, and an ex-fiancee. Peterson says they interviewed more than two dozen people of different races and sexual orientation who could speak to La Luzerne’s character, and the only person who was critical was the one who sent that complaint on May 31.

CLICK HERE to read Chief Greg Peterson’s complete report on their findings

“The outcome of this phase of the investigation, coupled with a lack of any examples of concerning behavior occurring during his employment with the Grand Chute Police Department, ultimately led to my conclusion there were no grounds to file charges against Officer La Luzerne with the [Grand Chute Police and Fire] Commission,” Peterson wrote.

La Luzerne was the subject of protests on July 5 from people who heard about the social media posts and demanded the officer be fired. Chief Peterson said La Luzerne made no excuses for his posts as a teenager and gave the chief a written apology saying he wants to “restore the trust and repair the damage” the words from his past have caused.

