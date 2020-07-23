Fox Cities Stadium set to host Paperfest’s Rockin’ Drive-In concerts

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly’s Paperfest is yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was canceled this year. But organizers found another way to entertain the community.

With Paperfest in Sunset Park canceled because of the coronavirus, and minor league baseball sidelined, too, Paperfest officials approached the Timber Rattlers about using the Fox Cities Stadium parking lot for what they are calling Paperfest Rockin’ Drive-In concerts.

According to Paperfest Director, Matt Boots, “It’s going to be like a drive-in movie, except there’s going to be a concert in front. And you’re not going to be watching a movie you’re going to be watching a live concert, all the lights, all the sound and even some video so it’s going to be a great time. "

Five hundred cars will be allowed in, there won’t be any tailgating, but the T-Rats will be selling concessions.

"We do concerts, usually one, two, three a year so it's not completely foreign to us and the parking lots a little bit different but just to give people entertainment, that's what we specialize in," says Aaron Hahn with the Timber Rattlers.

Vic Ferarri will take the stage Thursday night, Boogie and the YoYoz perform on Friday, and the event wraps up on Saturday with Roadtrip and fireworks.

While the Rockin' Drive-In concerts are different from the traditional Paperfest, organizers are just happy to be able to host a good community event.

Matt Boots adds, "It's just exciting to do something. It doesn't, really at this point it doesn't matter what that something is, we're just excited to have something to share with the community."

Tickets are still available for all three shows. Entry is $10 for one person, $20 for two or a carload for $30.

