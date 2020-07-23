Advertisement

Fond du Lac Habitat for Humanity starts new revitalization program

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac’s Habitat for Humanity is expanding its services beyond home building. Now it’s also revamping communities across the county, one home at a time.

Habitat staff and volunteers are working to revitalize communities and help those in need.

A Ripon home marked the second project within the organization’s new revitalization program, which involves assisting people who need a little extra help maintaining their home.

“Come out and help seniors, low to moderate income people, just giving them a hand up and not a hand out,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Katie Karls. “Taking an afternoon and just beautifying their property, we’re doing power washing and painting and pruning trees.”

“Just getting out into the various communities because we do cover the entire county so we just want to kind of let people know we’re here and we do, do more than just build houses,” said Emily Arthur, executive assistant with Habitat.

Giving them an opportunity to get out into these communities during a time when bigger projects have to be put on hold.

“We have to work with less volunteers so we can manage everyone’s safety and manage projects at the same time,” said Karls.

Though the pandemic means the program has to start small, Karls says they’re looking forward to seeing it grow.

“Everyone benefits from it because this is a great community and neighbors working side by side to keep it a great looking community,” Karls.

Ripon’s United Way helped fund Habitat’s cleanup effort.

To learn more about upcoming revitalization events and how you can volunteer, visit the Fond du Lac Habitat for Humanity website or Facebook page.

