Driver killed, passenger seriously hurt in collision with farm equipment

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says the agricultural sprayer pulled out from a stop sign at County A
An SUV and agricultural sprayer collided on County Hwy A in Green Lake County on July 22, 2020
An SUV and agricultural sprayer collided on County Hwy A in Green Lake County on July 22, 2020(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACKFORD, Wis. (WBAY) - A collision with an agricultural sprayer on a Green Lake County highway killed a 73-year-old man driving an SUV and severely injured his 72-year-old passenger.

The sheriff’s office believes the SUV was going north on County Highway A when the farm equipment going east on Hickory Drive pulled out from a stop sign. Both vehicles came to rest on their sides in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.

Two medical helicopters were called to the crash scene. The driver already succumbed to his injuries but the woman was airlifted to a hospital.

The 60-year-old man operating the agricultural sprayer had minor injuries and wasn’t transported to any medical facility.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any names yet while relatives are being notified.

The crash happened just before 9 o’clock Wedneday night. The area was closed to traffic overnight, reopening around 5 A.M. Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigate the crash.

The sheriff’s office was also assisted by ThedaStar, Medflight, Southern Green Lake County EMS, Markesan Fire Department and Markesan Emergency Government.

