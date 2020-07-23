Detectives make arrest for Xcite store robbery in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF ELDORADO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest for Sunday’s robbery at the Xcite adult store with assistance from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

Fond du Lac County detectives aren’t identifying the suspect but say the person was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning and they’re in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a probation hold.

The Xcite store on County Highway N in the Town of Eldorado was robbed Sunday evening before 6:30 by a man armed with a utility knife. He wore sunglasses and covered the bottom of his face with a mask. The clerk said he mumbled.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of a suspect on Tuesday. In announcing the arrest, detectives thanked the community for their help.

