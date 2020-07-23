Advertisement

Detectives make arrest for Xcite store robbery in Fond du Lac County

The robber was armed with a utility knife
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the robbery suspect Tuesday and announced an arrest on Thursday.
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the robbery suspect Tuesday and announced an arrest on Thursday.(FdL County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ELDORADO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says it made an arrest for Sunday’s robbery at the Xcite adult store with assistance from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

Fond du Lac County detectives aren’t identifying the suspect but say the person was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning and they’re in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a probation hold.

The Xcite store on County Highway N in the Town of Eldorado was robbed Sunday evening before 6:30 by a man armed with a utility knife. He wore sunglasses and covered the bottom of his face with a mask. The clerk said he mumbled.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of a suspect on Tuesday. In announcing the arrest, detectives thanked the community for their help.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Business makes patriotic donation for Johnsburg utility poles

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
For years, an elderly veteran had placed flags on utility poles around town but could no longer do it.

Coronavirus

Door County issues emergency order to wear face masks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in businesses and other public places in Door County starting at 8 A.M. Friday, July 24.

News

Grand Chute officer who made offensive social media posts as a teen won’t be disciplined; investigation ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police Chief Greg Peterson calls it a "meticulous" investigation of Bryce La Luzerne's actions since becoming a police officer.

News

State reports another day with more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The governor said he'd have no hesitation ordering the use of masks statewide if it wouldn't face political opposition.

Latest News

National

Pandemic deepens financial insecurity of Social Security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Social Security checks will get smaller in a decade if Congress fails to take action.

News

Driver killed, passenger seriously hurt in collision with farm equipment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The victims' SUV crashed into an agricultural sprayer on County Highway A at Hickory Drive.

News

Driver killed in Oconto County crash identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deputies say David Wall failed to negotiate a curve and hit a ditch and several trees.

High School

WIAA approves new schedule for fall sports, practices

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Low-risk sports can begin Aug. 17 while high-risk sports are pushed back to Sept. 7, meaning football games won't start until the end of the September.

News

De Pere breaking ground on VFW Aquatic Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The ground breaking Thursday is the latest milestone for the project that's been many years in the making.

News

Dr. Rai on coronavirus, kids, fall sports, and state tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Prevea Health president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai answers viewers' questions, including recent state test results, traveling with underlying health conditions, and whether air-conditioners spread the coronavirus.