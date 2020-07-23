Advertisement

DECREASING CLOUDS INTO THE AFTERNOON...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather meteorologists
First Alert Weather meteorologists(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some morning drizzle or light showers are lingering in the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore. The spotty, gentle precipitation is near a trough of low pressure, which is expected to move away from the area soon. As this disturbance leaves us, and with weak high pressure coming in from the north, we’ll see decreasing clouds this afternoon.

With some afternoon sunshine, temperatures should rise back into the middle to upper 70s. While, that’s not all that hot, it is going to feel slightly humid today. As the wind begins to blow from the south tomorrow and into the weekend, the humidity is going to rise. Saturday and Sunday is going to feel very muggy, with the heat index climbing into the middle to upper 90s.

The weekend will also have some showers and thunderstorms... They’re most likely on Sunday. Right now, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but folks should keep an eye on locally heavy rainfall, due to the very humid air. Look for a gradual cooling trend into early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Morning mist or a shower, mainly SOUTH. Decreasing clouds. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 89 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Maybe a shower at NIGHT? HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. More comfortable. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Fog, scattered rain showers possible tonight

Updated: 10 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Fog, scattered rain showers possible tonight

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant evening, lower humidity levels expected

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant evening, lower humidity levels expected

Forecast

Stray Showers And Fog Tonight

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty rain for some

Updated: 17 hours ago
Stray showers today and tomorrow

Latest News

Forecast

Stray Showers Possible Today & Tomorrow

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty, light showers

Updated: 21 hours ago
Many may not see any rain

Forecast

SPOTTY LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE THROUGH TONIGHT

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain showers

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT
Chances of spotty rain through the afternoon

State

Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Neighbors are being asked to stay in their homes to allow responders time to conduct operations.

State

Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
The sheriff’s department says damage locations are along Maple Street, south of Stanley Street on the northside of the village.