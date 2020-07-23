DECREASING CLOUDS INTO THE AFTERNOON...

Some morning drizzle or light showers are lingering in the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore. The spotty, gentle precipitation is near a trough of low pressure, which is expected to move away from the area soon. As this disturbance leaves us, and with weak high pressure coming in from the north, we’ll see decreasing clouds this afternoon.

With some afternoon sunshine, temperatures should rise back into the middle to upper 70s. While, that’s not all that hot, it is going to feel slightly humid today. As the wind begins to blow from the south tomorrow and into the weekend, the humidity is going to rise. Saturday and Sunday is going to feel very muggy, with the heat index climbing into the middle to upper 90s.

The weekend will also have some showers and thunderstorms... They’re most likely on Sunday. Right now, the risk of severe weather is LOW, but folks should keep an eye on locally heavy rainfall, due to the very humid air. Look for a gradual cooling trend into early next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Morning mist or a shower, mainly SOUTH. Decreasing clouds. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 89 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Maybe a shower at NIGHT? HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. More comfortable. HIGH: 78

