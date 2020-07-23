De Pere breaking ground on VFW Aquatic Center

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new aquatic center is being built to replace VFW Pool in De Pere. The ground breaking Thursday is the latest milestone for the project that's been many years in the making.

This project is valued at more than $6 million. The groundbreaking ceremony is happening Thursday afternoon, and crews will get to work building an aquatic center to open next June.

The design plan for the aquatic center incorporates many features the community indicated it wanted through surveys.

“Obviously you can’t put in everything that everyone wants. It just doesn’t work that way. But they really looked at the surveys, they really looked at the research, and they really implemented the top things that the community wanted. They wanted family-style restrooms. They wanted diving boards. They wanted a slide. All those things are in the pool,” De Pere Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Marty Kosobucki said.

The aquatic center also includes a tot area for small children and a lap swim area.

Though it’s been discussed for many years, the plans really started moving along two years ago when voters passed a referendum.

“I think it’s going to add some excitement with what we’ve been going through. I think we could use a little bit of that, but it’s a brand new facility. Any time you have a brand new facility, it’s new and exciting and people want a piece of it. We’re excited about it, but once that initial excitement settles down, we’re going to have a facility that families can come and enjoy and their quality of life is improved,” Kosobucki said.

There are also long-range plans to rebuild Legion Pool. A conceptual design has been approved, but the timeline for when that pool will be renovated isn’t known.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.