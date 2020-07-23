Advertisement

Business makes patriotic donation for Johnsburg utility poles

Flags and banners hang from utility poles in Johnsburg in Fond du Lac County
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JOHNSBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - A local business makes a patriotic donation in the small Fond du Lac County community it calls home.

For local veterans, it’s a sense of pride. “It really lightened up the whole community, really makes it look nice,” says veteran Richard Marion.

In recent months, Halbach Welding decided it was time to carry on a Johnsburg community tradition.

For years, an elderly veteran had placed flags on utility poles around town but could no longer do it.

“He was telling us about how he used to do it and we took it upon ourselves. We thought it was a good thing he did, and we thought let’s keep doing it,” says Robert Halbach, owner of Halbach Welding.

So Halbach designed and fabricated dozens of heavy-duty, stainless steel brackets to hang banners all over town.

"They'll never rust out, they don't need any paint, I just thought stainless steel is a little more money but in my mind they're going to be there forever," says Halbach.

Halbach Welding says once word spread of its plans for the banners, donations came in from the community to help purchase the banners and other materials.

More than 20 banners now hang above the streets in Johnsburg, representing the different branches of the military and depicting various patriotic images.

“It’s really a beautiful thing for our community. Geez, I really like that. I mean, you go through there, you see all the service members and flags, and the President’s seal and all that, so it’s a really great thing to see in our community,” says Marion.

“I thought it would be nice to represent all these guys that have devoted their lives to make this country what it is today, and just want my kids to remember that every day they wake up they should be very proud of our country. It is the best country in the world and let’s keep it that way,” adds Halbach with a smile.

