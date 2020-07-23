AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT

Advertisement

By Jenny Curtiss
Jul. 23, 2020
Now that the clouds have thinned this afternoon, skies will remain partly cloudy into tonight. With calm wind overnight, areas of fog are possible into Friday morning. The warm up begins tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 80s. In addition the humidity begins to creep up with a dew point near 65°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Then, the weekend is going to be hot and humid. Highs reach the upper 80s and it will feel very muggy with dew points in the 70s. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at times from later Saturday through Sunday night. The severe weather outlook is LOW. But heavy rain is possible due to all the moisture in the air.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

FRIDAY: S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Morning mist or a shower, mainly SOUTH. Decreasing clouds. Slightly humid. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. Patchy fog late. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 89 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the mid-upper 90s. Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 70

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. Maybe a shower at NIGHT? HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. More comfortable. HIGH: 79

