Advertisement

Wisconsin opioid overdoses jump 117% since pandemic began

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic may be driving a spike in suspected opioid overdoses in Wisconsin, state health officials said Wednesday.

Preliminary data shows suspected overdoses have increased 117% since the pandemic began in Wisconsin compared with the same time last year, according to the state Department of Health Services. Figures from Wisconsin emergency departments show 325 suspected overdoses from March to July 13 compared with 150 suspected overdoses during the same time span in 2019.

Paul Krupski, director of Opioid Initiatives at DHS, said the pandemic struck just as the state was making strikes in reducing opioid-related deaths. The department’s secretary, Andrea Palm, said financial pressures and isolation stemming from the pandemic can exacerbate behavioral health and substance abuse problems.

An analysis of calls to 211 Wisconsin, a state help line that connects people with services, shows the pandemic and housing are callers top two concerns, followed by mental health and addiction. DHS specialists have been following up with callers to ensure they connected with someone who can help them, the department said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State confirms additional 712 coronavirus cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Since early February, 44,847 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 764,630 have tested negative.

News

Oshkosh Rec. Department resumes some in-person programs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Some changes have been made for health and safety, while some activities aren’t coming back just yet.

State

WEDC provides $40.7 million in COVID-19 grants to 16,300 businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The businesses applied for the "We're All In" Small Business Grant to help with costs from the pandemic.

State

Racine narrowly passes mask mandate that includes fines

Updated: 4 hours ago
Violators can be fined up to $100 per offense, while businesses face fines up to $500 and risk losing their license if they don't comply.

Latest News

News

Art Street in Green Bay canceled, citing COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Art Street web site made the simple announcement, “Due to COVID-19, event is canceled 2020.”

News

Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.

State

Judge dismisses lawsuit over local safer-at-home orders

Updated: 7 hours ago
The judge says local governments acted independently, so they cannot be joined in one lawsuit, but the plaintiffs can fix the errors and file again.

News

UPDATE: Green Bay City Council approves mask ordinance, extends city’s State of Emergency

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The council voted 7 - 5 just before midnight Tuesday night after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours.

News

DHS reports more than 1,100 new cases of coronavirus, breaks daily record

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Since early February, 44,135 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 750,562 have tested negative.

Coronavirus

Bellin Health offers COVID-19 testing in 5 counties

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Sign up online to visit one of the six testing sites. You don't need to be a Bellin Health patient.