Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Neighbors are being asked to stay in their homes to allow responders time to conduct operations.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department confirms a tornado touched down in the Village of Cadott Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s department says damage locations are along Maple Street, south of Stanley Street on the northside of the village.

There are reports of numerous power lines down and power outages as a result.

Tornado damage in Cadott
Tornado damage in Cadott(WEAU)

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department says no injuries caused directly by the tornado are being reported at this time.

People who live in the Village of Cadott are being asked to stay in their homes Tuesday night to avoid injury and to allow responders time to conduct operations.

WEAU’s crew at the scene reported seeing roof damage to a church and lots of debris in the area.

