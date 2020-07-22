Advertisement

Sturgeon Bay apartment project no longer moving forward

Courtesy: Northpointe Developments
Courtesy: Northpointe Developments(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A developer who hoped to convert West School into 40-unit Sawyer School Lofts is no longer moving forward with the project.

According to Marty Olejniczak, the Community Development Director for Sturgeon Bay, the sale of the ball field from the City, and the sale of the former school from the private landowner were both contingent upon the developer receiving Wisconsin Housing and Economic Authority (WHEDA) affordable housing tax credits.

Olejniczak says the developer didn’t get awarded the credits, and the developer’s option to buy the ball field has now expired, and he believes the developer’s option to buy the former school has also expired, so the affordable housing project isn’t moving forward.

However, officials say there’s a chance the developer, or possibly a different developer, will approach the city and the owner of the former school with a new proposal to buy and develop the site.

If that were to happen, Olejniczak says the city would treat any such proposal on its merits, and they have no obligation to sell the ball field, but are still interested in seeing affordable housing get built somewhere within the city of Sturgeon Bay.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, the Door County Economic Development Corporation says the city has a need for affordable housing.

The proposed apartments would have ranged from $310 - $635 for one-bedroom units, and two-bedroom units would’ve ranged from $350 - $750. Three-bedroom units would have ranged from $395 - $850.

Some Sturgeon Bay residents told Action 2 News last year they opposed the development because they wanted to save the West Side Field.

