Stray Showers Possible Today & Tomorrow

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few spotty showers are possible today and tonight. Only minor rainfall is possible. Otherwise there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will reach highs in the middle and upper 70s today and Thursday. Dew points will hold in the low 60s, so it will feel slightly humid.

Friday marks the change to warmer weather with highs in the middle 80s. Then, this weekend highs rise to the low 90s with muggy dew points in the 70s. The heat index will rise into the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the heat there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and again on Sunday. A few strong storms are possible so stay tuned this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Sun & clouds. A few showers. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Clouds linger. A few showers. Some late fog. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers, mainly early. Slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 71

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the upper 90s. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the upper 90s. Clouds thicken with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82

