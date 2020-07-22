Stray Showers And Fog Tonight

As a disturbance rotates through this evening, there could be a few spotty showers and a brief period of gusty northeast winds. The wind could briefly make for some choppy waters on the Bay of Green Bay and also possibly bring some minor flooding. It’s just a chance, but something to be looking for... The other area of concern tonight is the possibility of some fog. Where it develops, it will linger into the start of Thursday. But despite a gray start to the day, clouds decrease and we should get into some afternoon sun. It will only be slightly humid and warm with mostly 70s.

Friday brings a quick bump up in temperatures and humidity. By the weekend we’re into very hot, humid air with storm chances also returning. As of now it looks like Saturday is mostly dry - But late day or evening storms could pop-up. Sunday brings a better chance of times of showers and storms as a slow moving cold front starts moving through. That front is so slow, that some storms could linger into the start of Monday. It is too early to tell if any weekend storms will be strong or severe, so keep checking back!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N-NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

FRIDAY: SOUTH 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clouds linger. A few showers. Some late fog. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Morning fog. Isolated showers, mainly early. Clouds decrease later on. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the upper 90s. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the upper 90s. Clouds thicken with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Morning showers or storms. Partly cloudy. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.