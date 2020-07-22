State confirms additional 712 coronavirus cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -On Wednesday, the state said 712 tests came back positive out of the total 14,780 test results, which equals 4.8%. Another 14,068 results were negative.

This comes one day after the state broke a single day record for tests which came back positive for the virus, at 1,117.

54 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties saw an increase in new cases Wednesday, while Michigan’s Upper Peninsula had three out of its 15 counties report an increase in cases.

Since early February, 44,847 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 764,630 have tested negative.

The DHS says another six people have died from the virus, bringing the statewide death total since testing began to 865. Currently, the death rate percentage is 1.9%, which held steady from Tuesday. That percentage has decreased throughout the past week – on Friday, the percentage was 2.1%.

In Wednesday’s report, the DHS said the new deaths reported were in Barron, Brown, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Walworth and Winnebago counties. Appleton City officials announced the Outagamie County death on Tuesday after the state released its daily report.

That is in part the result of a growing number of younger adults being infected, who are less likely to suffer severe effects of the coronavirus and require hospitalization but may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

According to the state, 31 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized within the past 24 hours. There are now 167 patients in hospitals, with 63 in intensive care units.

Out of those who tested positive since February, 4,225 people needed treatment in a hospital, or 9.4% of all confirmed cases. That is a slight decrease from Tuesday’s report of 9.5%, and Monday’s report of 9.6%.

The state says 9,285 patients’ cases are still active, meaning they haven’t been cleared from isolation. That’s 20.7%, a decrease from Tuesday’s 21.2%, and Monday’s report of 21%. On July 8, that percentage was at 18%.

Meanwhile, another 34,682 people are considered recovered, which is a total of 77.4% of all confirmed cases. That’s an increase from Tuesday’s report of 76.8%.

Wisconsin currently has 83 public and private labs with a capacity of completing 24,162 tests per day.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 54 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 11 cases

Barron - 82 cases (+4) (2 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 14 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 3,629 cases (+33) (47 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 29 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 6 cases (+1) (1 death)

Calumet - 192 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 172 cases (+7)

Clark - 147 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 171 cases (+5) (1 death)

Crawford - 49 cases (+1)

Dane – 3,633 cases (+47) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 584 cases (+7) (5 deaths)

Door - 75 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 77 cases (+2)

Dunn - 74 cases (+3)

Eau Claire - 409 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Florence - 5 cases

Fond du Lac - 458 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Forest - 51 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Grant - 256 cases (+4) (14 deaths)

Green - 118 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 49 cases (+1)

Iowa - 54 cases (+3)

Iron - 37 cases (+4) (1 deaths)

Jackson - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 449 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 80 cases (+3 ) (1 death)

Kenosha – 2,102 cases (+20) (47 deaths)

Kewaunee - 93 cases (+1) ( 1 death)

La Crosse - 685 cases (1 death)

Lafayette - 87 cases

Langlade - 13 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 46 cases (+6)

Manitowoc - 212 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 410 cases (+22) (3 deaths)

Marinette - 196 cases (+7 ) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 60 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 10 cases

Milwaukee – 16,777 cases (+207) (417 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 163 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 129 cases (+4)

Oneida - 53 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 858 cases (+18) (11 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 422 cases (+13 ) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 29 cases (+2)

Pierce - 136 cases (+3)

Polk - 88 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Portage - 303 cases (+7)

Price – 16 cases (+2)

Racine - 2,739 cases (+24 ) (69 deaths)

Richland - 19 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,228 cases (+28) (25 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk – 247 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 19 cases

Shawano - 118 cases (+2)

Sheboygan – 419 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

St. Croix - 346 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 34 cases

Trempealeau - 242 cases (+4) (1 death)

Vernon - 46 cases

Vilas - 20 cases

Walworth – 983 cases (+19) (19 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 8 cases

Washington - 608 cases (+17) (19 deaths)

Waukesha - 2,540 cases (+91) (42 deaths)

Waupaca - 248 cases (+9) (14 deaths)

Waushara - 57 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 884 cases (+8) (15 deaths)(+1)

Wood - 140 cases (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 21 cases

Delta - 41 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 34 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 41 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton – 33 cases (+1)

Iron - 10 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 12 cases (+2)

Marquette - 99 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 57 cases (+3)

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 8 cases

