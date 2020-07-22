SPOTTY LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE THROUGH TONIGHT

Even though low pressure is moving east of our area, it will drag a trough across Wisconsin. This will keep our skies mostly cloudy, with a chance of a few spotty showers. Any additional rain will be light, with most folks seeing less than a tenth of an inch through tonight.

While it won’t be a hot day, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, it will feel a bit humid. Dew points have climbed back into the 60s, which is where they’ll stay over the next few days.

Heat and humidity is going to build into the weekend. Look for highs around 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. The heat index is expected to rise into the upper 90s. Along with the steamy weather, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and into Sunday. Some stronger storms are possible late in the weekend, but details are uncertain at this time... Stay tuned.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Slightly humid. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Clouds linger. A few showers. Some late fog. LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Isolated showers, mainly early. Slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer, more humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 71

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the upper 90s. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat index reaching the upper 90s. Clouds thicken with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and still humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82

