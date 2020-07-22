Advertisement

Scaled-down version of Outagamie County Fair goes on

A group of kids show goats during the 2020 Outagamie County Fair.
A group of kids show goats during the 2020 Outagamie County Fair.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) -The Outagamie County Fair is one of only a few fairs actually taking place in Northeast Wisconsin this summer, most counties canceled events because of the pandemic.

The Outagamie County Fairgrounds are pretty quiet for the opening day of the fair.

"Very disappointing, very heartbreaking because we look forward to it starting right after the last fair, planning and getting ready to go, trying to make it bigger and better than ever. And then the coronavirus comes around and it was a very heart-wrenching decision that we really could have the regular fair," say fair manager Brian Stille.

There won’t be any carnival rides this year, fair food vendors aren’t coming either. But, the truck and tractor pull, car races, and demolition derby are all taking place later in the week. The large grandstand will allow for spectators to socially distance. Animal shows, featuring the youth in the community, are going on as scheduled too.

"It's probably one of my last years being able to show and even though it's only my second year it's still something I love to do so it's nice that we are still able to do that this year," says Zoe Engebos from Seymour.

Weston Spiegel from Kaukaua adds, "I'm excited since I'm at least be able to show sheep this year."

That's one of the main reasons why the fair board wanted to host the event this year, even if it's not bringing in tens of thousands of people a day.

According to Brian Stille, "Fair is a big sense of community and social gathering in the middle of this social distancing kind of circumstance."

And while different, everyone seem to be making the best of the situation.

“I”m a little bit disappointed because I was really excited to show poultry this year, but I guess there will be other years to do it,” says Jada Spiegel from Kaukauna.

And she’s right as the fair board hopes to be back bigger and better in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WBAY

Green Bay businesses gather information on newly approved mask mandate

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Green Bay business owners spend Wednesday reviewing the ordinance approved by Green Bay Common Council requiring face masks in public buildings.

News

Calumet County experiencing issues with 911 service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At this time, anyone who needs to get in touch with the Sheriff’s Office on 911 is asked to call 920-849-2335 and then press 0.

News

Health Officials: We must act now and mask up to safely open schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
For many school district, their goal is to get kids safely back to school this fall in some form, but in order to do that, a local pediatrician says we need to act now and mask up.

News

Lake Michigan Salmon Tournament draws thousands of anglers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
With so many events cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus, an annual salmon tournament along the lakeshore is proving to be a big attraction with near record participation.

Latest News

News

State confirms additional 712 coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Since early February, 44,847 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, and another 764,630 have tested negative.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 3 hours ago

Health

Wisconsin opioid overdoses jump 117% since pandemic began

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Figures from Wisconsin emergency departments show 325 suspected overdoses from March to July 13 compared with 150 suspected overdoses during the same time span in 2019.

State

Woman arrested after 2-year-old is fatally shot in Milwaukee

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police say they are looking for several others as people of interest in Tuesday night’s shooting.

News

Oshkosh Rec. Department resumes some in-person programs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Some changes have been made for health and safety, while some activities aren’t coming back just yet.

News

Menominee Tribe offering rewards for missing persons Katelyn Kelley, Robert Lyons

Updated: 5 hours ago
The tribe is offering two $5,000 rewards and also raising awareness of two other unsolved cases.