Scaled-down version of Outagamie County Fair goes on

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) -The Outagamie County Fair is one of only a few fairs actually taking place in Northeast Wisconsin this summer, most counties canceled events because of the pandemic.

The Outagamie County Fairgrounds are pretty quiet for the opening day of the fair.

"Very disappointing, very heartbreaking because we look forward to it starting right after the last fair, planning and getting ready to go, trying to make it bigger and better than ever. And then the coronavirus comes around and it was a very heart-wrenching decision that we really could have the regular fair," say fair manager Brian Stille.

There won’t be any carnival rides this year, fair food vendors aren’t coming either. But, the truck and tractor pull, car races, and demolition derby are all taking place later in the week. The large grandstand will allow for spectators to socially distance. Animal shows, featuring the youth in the community, are going on as scheduled too.

"It's probably one of my last years being able to show and even though it's only my second year it's still something I love to do so it's nice that we are still able to do that this year," says Zoe Engebos from Seymour.

Weston Spiegel from Kaukaua adds, "I'm excited since I'm at least be able to show sheep this year."

That's one of the main reasons why the fair board wanted to host the event this year, even if it's not bringing in tens of thousands of people a day.

According to Brian Stille, "Fair is a big sense of community and social gathering in the middle of this social distancing kind of circumstance."

And while different, everyone seem to be making the best of the situation.

“I”m a little bit disappointed because I was really excited to show poultry this year, but I guess there will be other years to do it,” says Jada Spiegel from Kaukauna.

And she’s right as the fair board hopes to be back bigger and better in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.