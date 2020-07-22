Advertisement

Racine narrowly passes mask mandate that includes fines

Violators and businesses will be fined for non-compliance
(Canva)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine’s Common Council has narrowly passed a coronavirus mask ordinance that has some teeth.

On a vote of 8 to 7 and after lengthy debate Tuesday night, the council imposed a face covering mandate in the city that comes with fines for failing to comply.

The local law requires mask for everyone over 4 years of age in public buildings as well as outdoors within 6 feet of someone. Violators will be fined $25 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense and $100 for every violation after that, WISN-TV reports.

Businesses also face fines between $50 and $500 and could also lose their license to operate if they don’t comply with the mandate.

There’s an exception for people who can’t wear masks for medical reasons.

The ordinance doesn’t apply to public schools, but officials say the school district will be requiring face coverings.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Motorcyclist found carrying large amount of drugs in Forest County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Aaron Morris was arrested three hours after being bound over for trial on other drug possession charges, online court records show.

News

Art Street in Green Bay canceled, citing COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Art Street web site made the simple announcement, “Due to COVID-19, event is canceled 2020.”

News

Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.

State

DNR finds rare, carnivous plant, but other plants are disappearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
The insect-eating English sundew had not been seen in Wisconsin for 40 years.

Latest News

State

Judge dismisses lawsuit over local safer-at-home orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
The judge says local governments acted independently, so they cannot be joined in one lawsuit, but the plaintiffs can fix the errors and file again.

News

UPDATE: Green Bay City Council approves mask ordinance, extends city’s State of Emergency

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The council voted 7 - 5 just before midnight Tuesday night after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours.

News

Green Bay council approves face mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
The council voted 7-5 to require masks in indoor, public spaces

State

Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Neighbors are being asked to stay in their homes to allow responders time to conduct operations.

State

Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Updated: 10 hours ago
The sheriff’s department says damage locations are along Maple Street, south of Stanley Street on the northside of the village.

News

NFL to allow social justice decals on helmets

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.