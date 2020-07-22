Advertisement

Oshkosh Rec. Department resumes some in-person programs

bicycling
bicycling
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Recreation Department announced it’s resuming some in-person indoor and outdoor programs in August.

Recreational programming had been interrupted by the pandemic. Some changes have been made for health and safety, while some activities aren’t coming back just yet, such as adult senior volleyball.

The following classes will be held at the Oshkosh Recreation Department, 425 Division St.

  • Child and babysitting safety class for 11- to 15-year-olds, August 1, 8 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.
  • Youth archery for 9- to 17-year-olds, August 3-6. Classes start at 8:30 A.M., 9:30 A.M., 10:30 A.M., 11:30 A.M., 12:45 P.M. and 1:45 P.M.
  • Strength dance workout for anyone age 16 and up. Classes start August 10 and are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M.

The following classes are held in outdoor locations.

  • Geocaching for 7- to 12-year-olds, August 5 & 6, at the Menominee Park Kiwanis shelter #1. Session 1 classes are from 9:00 to 11:15 A.M. Session 2 classes are 11:30 A.M. to 1:45 P.M.
  • Junior anglers for 7- to 10-year-olds, August 10 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. and August 11 from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at Winnebago County Park shelter #2.
  • Bike hikes for ages 9 to 12, August 17-21 from 8:45 to 10 A.M. Meet at the Park & Ride at county highways S & Y.

To register for these programs and get updates about others, visit the Oshkosh Recreation Department website. You can also call (920) 424-0150 to ask questions.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Woman arrested after 2-year-old is fatally shot in Milwaukee

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Police say they are looking for several others as people of interest in Tuesday night’s shooting.

News

Menominee Tribe offering rewards for missing persons Katelyn Kelley, Robert Lyons

Updated: 1 hour ago
The tribe is offering two $5,000 rewards and also raising awareness of two other unsolved cases.

State

WEDC provides $40.7 million in COVID-19 grants to 16,300 businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The businesses applied for the "We're All In" Small Business Grant to help with costs from the pandemic.

State

Racine narrowly passes mask mandate that includes fines

Updated: 3 hours ago
Violators can be fined up to $100 per offense, while businesses face fines up to $500 and risk losing their license if they don't comply.

Latest News

Crime

Motorcyclist found carrying large amount of drugs in Forest County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Aaron Morris was arrested three hours after being bound over for trial on other drug possession charges, online court records show.

News

Art Street in Green Bay canceled, citing COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Art Street web site made the simple announcement, “Due to COVID-19, event is canceled 2020.”

News

Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.

State

DNR finds rare, carnivous plant, but other plants are disappearing

Updated: 6 hours ago
The insect-eating English sundew had not been seen in Wisconsin for 40 years.

State

Judge dismisses lawsuit over local safer-at-home orders

Updated: 6 hours ago
The judge says local governments acted independently, so they cannot be joined in one lawsuit, but the plaintiffs can fix the errors and file again.

News

UPDATE: Green Bay City Council approves mask ordinance, extends city’s State of Emergency

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The council voted 7 - 5 just before midnight Tuesday night after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours.