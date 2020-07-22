Oshkosh Rec. Department resumes some in-person programs

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Recreation Department announced it’s resuming some in-person indoor and outdoor programs in August.

Recreational programming had been interrupted by the pandemic. Some changes have been made for health and safety, while some activities aren’t coming back just yet, such as adult senior volleyball.

The following classes will be held at the Oshkosh Recreation Department, 425 Division St.

Child and babysitting safety class for 11- to 15-year-olds, August 1, 8 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Youth archery for 9- to 17-year-olds, August 3-6. Classes start at 8:30 A.M., 9:30 A.M., 10:30 A.M., 11:30 A.M., 12:45 P.M. and 1:45 P.M.

Strength dance workout for anyone age 16 and up. Classes start August 10 and are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M.

The following classes are held in outdoor locations.

Geocaching for 7- to 12-year-olds, August 5 & 6, at the Menominee Park Kiwanis shelter #1. Session 1 classes are from 9:00 to 11:15 A.M. Session 2 classes are 11:30 A.M. to 1:45 P.M.

Junior anglers for 7- to 10-year-olds, August 10 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. and August 11 from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at Winnebago County Park shelter #2.

Bike hikes for ages 9 to 12, August 17-21 from 8:45 to 10 A.M. Meet at the Park & Ride at county highways S & Y.

To register for these programs and get updates about others, visit the Oshkosh Recreation Department website. You can also call (920) 424-0150 to ask questions.

