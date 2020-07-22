Advertisement

NFL to allow social justice decals on helmets

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
By BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.

The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims.

The initiative will be done leaguewide, with each team deciding who it will honor and how to display the names.

Unlike the NBA, which is allowing players to wear slogans on their jerseys, the NFL will stick to names once a final agreement has been reached with the players’ association.

The program will continue for the entire season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

