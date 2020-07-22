Advertisement

Motorcyclist found carrying large amount of drugs in Forest County

Aaron Morris was arrested three hours after being bound over for trial on other drug possession charges
Aaron Morris
Aaron Morris(Forest County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Forest County Drug Task Force say a 26-year-old Crandon man had a large amount of drugs when they arrested him last week, three hours after he was bound over for trial on other drug possession charges.

Aaron Morris was pulled over on this motorcycle at 6:30 on July 16 and arrested for operating a motor vehicle after revocation.

When officers searched his motorcycle, they found individually-packaged bags of fentanyl, crack cocaine and methcathinone.

According to online court records, Morris made a court appearance at 3:30 that afternoon on charges of cocaine possession (second or greater offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. His attorney entered not guilty pleads on his behalf and the judge ordered a jury trial, which wasn’t immediately scheduled.

The drug task force is recommending charges of felony possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, felony possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felony possession of methcathinone with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Morris is being held in the Forest County Jail with a $25,000 cash bond.

It was the second significant drug arrest in Forest County in three days. On July 13, Crandon police and the Forest County Drug Task Force say Jordan Phalen started swallowing crack cocaine as they moved in to arrest him. He was treated at a hospital (see related story).

