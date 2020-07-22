Advertisement

Menominee Tribe offering rewards for missing persons Katelyn Kelley, Robert Lyons

The Menominee Tribe announced two $5,000 rewards to find missing persons Katelyn Kelley and Robert Lyons and raised awareness of other unsolved cases
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Tribe is offering two $5,000 rewards to solve the missing persons cases of tribe members Katelyn Kelley and Robert Lyons.

Katelyn Kelley

Kelley, who’s 22, disappeared in Shawano in the early morning hours of June 17. Police believe she was picked up at County Highway VV near Silver Canoe Rd. in the Menominee Indian Reservation at 10:30 the night of June 16 and given a ride to Shawano, where she lives. She was seen at her apartment sometime between 11 P.M. and 3 A.M.

Kelley is Native American, about 5′2″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a gray T-shirt, black swimsuit-style top, denim shorts and black flip-flops when she was last seen.

Robert Lyons

Lyons was 25 years old when he disappeared three years ago on June 4, 2017. An officer saw him riding an ATV in the Long Marsh area on the reservation. He was wearing shorts and shoes but left home without a shirt. Five days later, tribal police found his ATV. He'd left behind his cell phone.

Lyons was 5′9″ and 120 pounds in 2017 with brown eyes and black hair. He has an eagle tattoo on the back of his neck, a tattoo that says “Menominee” across his shoulders, and the words “Native Pride” on one of his calves.

Unsolved cases

The Menominee Tribe also used the announcement of the rewards Wednesday to remind people about the missing persons case of Lisa Ninham 40 years ago and the unsolved murder of Rae Tourtillot over 30 years ago.

If you have information that could help with any of these investigations, call Menominee Tribal Police at (715) 799-3881 or your local authorities.

“We are hoping the reward will prompt someone to step forward with the information we need,” Tribal Chief of Police Richard Nacotee said.

“There is not a single day that we as a community don’t think about our missing tribal members. Their families and our tribal community grieve every single day, and like them we hope for a chance to bring them home,” Tribal Chairwoman Joan Delebreau said. “The reward is our tribe’s effort and support to keep Katelyn’s, Robert’s, Rae’s and Lisa’s cases alive and to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous people.”

