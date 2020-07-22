Lake Michigan Salmon Tournament draws thousands of anglers

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - With so many events cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus, an annual salmon tournament along the lakeshore is proving to be a big attraction with near record participation.

Nearly 3,000 anglers are in the midst of the 38th annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament on Lake Michigan.

"With all the craziness going on in the world right now there's a lot of excitement about fishing," says Tom Kleiman, owner of Accurate Marine in Kewaunee.

Kleiman's business is one of five official weigh stations for the tournament, run out of Kewaunee, Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Baileys Harbor and Washington Island.

"Yesterday we had the biggest fish of the tournament weighed in so far, so these are two guys from Kewaunee, Angelo Bortolini and Harold Shaw, have the number one fish now," says Kleiman.

And more clout for Kewaunee this morning, when a giant King salmon tipped the scale at 31-plus pounds, just shy on the 32-pound leader.

It didn't take long for the lucky couple to realize they had a big fish on.

"Well when it zipped out almost 1,000 feet of line, pretty sure it was a nice fish, dropped the board a couple times so I knew it was heavy, I didn't realize how big it was until it actually got a little closer to the net," says Jesse Picard from Oconto Falls.

"When he gave me the rod and I was trying to keep it up and I couldn't hold it up, it kept bouncing off his head and it was awesome," says Maddie Jorgenson from Green Bay with a big smile.

With three full days left to fish in the tournament, Maddie and Jesse say they'll be back out tomorrow, while the ports continue to battle for pride.

"If you're aware of anything like high school rivalries, there's always a lot of talk back and forth between the ports and so yeah, being a homegrown Kewaunee boy I'm really excited that right now we have the two biggest fish in the tournament, we'll see how it goes," says Kleiman.

More than $50,000 in cash and prizes are on the line this year, including the top prize of $10,000 cash.

The tournament wraps up Saturday night at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.