Green Bay businesses gather information on newly approved mask mandate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay business owners spend Wednesday reviewing the ordinance approved by Green Bay Common Council requiring face masks in public buildings.

“It’s been a hard year. We’ve been through a lot of tumultuous times as an industry,” said Don Mjelde, owner of Richard Craniums. “There are places that have lost six to seven figures in revenue since the year started.”

The ordinance narrowly approved in a 7 to 5 vote will require masks to be worn by everyone who goes to Richard Craniums and every other public building starting Monday, July 27.

“Both as a bar owner and the president of the Tavern League, we’re just looking to help the community in any way possible,” said Mjelde. “If this ordinance is supposed to slow or stop the spread, then that’s what we’re going to do.”

Mjelde says the ordinance will not change a lot, as many of the bars in the Brown County Tavern League already wear masks.

He welcomes the mandate as long as it means his doors can stay open. “I have full confidence in all of our taverns that they’re going to do the best they can to make everyone’s being as safe and responsible as possible.”

Mjelde is working with the Green Bay Police Department and city leaders to clarify the ordinance for proper enforcement.

Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc., tells Action 2 News the non-profit organization is working to gather more information with plans to communicate with businesses about compliance in coming days.

