Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Help needed identifying Xcite store robber

If you know who the person is, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office
The public's help is needed in identifying this robber of the Xcite store in FdL County.
The public's help is needed in identifying this robber of the Xcite store in FdL County.(FdL County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF ELDORADO, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities need your help in finding a man who robbed a store in the Town of Eldorado early Sunday evening.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Xcite store at W8351 County Highway N in the Town of Eldorado at 6:221 p.m.

The man then demanded money from the clerk while holding a utility style knife.

The clerk told authorities the man was white, and was 5′6 to 5′9, and had short, black hair and has some tattoos.

In addition, the robber was wearing sunglasses, a mask that covered the lower half of his face, and also spoke in a mumbled voice.

If you know who the person is, you’re asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-906-4799.

