Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Help needed identifying Xcite store robber

TOWN OF ELDORADO, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities need your help in finding a man who robbed a store in the Town of Eldorado early Sunday evening.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Xcite store at W8351 County Highway N in the Town of Eldorado at 6:221 p.m.

The man then demanded money from the clerk while holding a utility style knife.

The clerk told authorities the man was white, and was 5′6 to 5′9, and had short, black hair and has some tattoos.

In addition, the robber was wearing sunglasses, a mask that covered the lower half of his face, and also spoke in a mumbled voice.

If you know who the person is, you’re asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-906-4799.

