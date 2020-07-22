Advertisement

DNR finds rare, carnivous plant, but other plants are disappearing

English sundew, one of 15 carnivorous plants in Wisconsin, was rediscovered in Ashland County for the first time in 40 years.
English sundew, one of 15 carnivorous plants in Wisconsin, was rediscovered in Ashland County for the first time in 40 years.(RPMP volunteer Dr. Sarah Johnson)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources says volunteers have discovered a rare, carnivorous plant in northern Wisconsin that was last seen four decades ago but failed to find any trace of scores of previously documented rare plants in the state.

The department dispatched 60 volunteers with its Rare Plant Monitoring Program around Wisconsin last year to check on the health and size of rare plant populations. They uncovered English sundew (Drosera anglica), an insect-eating plant, in Ashland County for the first time in 40 years.

The DNR says volunteers reported more than 250 rare plant finds, including 59 populations of rare plants in Wisconsin where they were never documented before.

But another plant, the prairie turnip (Pediomelum esculentum), has dwindled and is now considered imperiled. The legume only grows in high-quality prairies.

And volunteers didn’t find 63 previously documented plant populations. DNR officials said some of those populations may have disappeared temporarily since water levels on many lakes around the state are at their highest level in decades and may have submerged the vegetation. Other species may have simply vanished as part of a global trend in biodiversity loss.

The department said it has been working to reverse those trends with projects that include growing plants in nurseries to reintroduce to the wild and storing seeds from some of the state’s rarest plants.

Wisconsin has 2,366 native plant species, with 344, or 14.5%, considered rare.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores.

State

Judge dismisses lawsuit over local safer-at-home orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
The federal lawsuit was dismissed on a technicality, and the judge says the plaintiffs can fix the errors and file it again.

News

UPDATE: Green Bay City Council approves mask ordinance, extends city’s State of Emergency

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Kati Anderson
The council voted 7 - 5 just before midnight Tuesday night after hearing public comment and debate between councilors for more than five hours.

News

Green Bay council approves face mask ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
The council voted 7-5 to require masks in indoor, public spaces

Latest News

State

Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Neighbors are being asked to stay in their homes to allow responders time to conduct operations.

State

Tornado causes damage in the Village of Cadott

Updated: 9 hours ago
The sheriff’s department says damage locations are along Maple Street, south of Stanley Street on the northside of the village.

News

NFL to allow social justice decals on helmets

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.

News

Sturgeon Bay apartment project no longer moving forward

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A developer who hoped to convert West School into 40-unit Sawyer School Lofts is no longer moving forward with the project.

Tornado

Severe Weather Hits Western Wisconsin

Updated: 9 hours ago
Severe Weather Hits Western Wisconsin

News

Virtual EAA AirVenture underway

Updated: 10 hours ago
Virtual EAA AirVenture underway