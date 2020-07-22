Advertisement

Calumet County experiencing issues with 911 service

911
911(WITN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities in Calumet County say they’re currently experiencing issues with their 911 lines entering the Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, anyone who needs to get in touch with the Sheriff’s Office on 911 is asked to call 920-849-2335 and then press 0.

Authorities say they’ll continue to provide updates as the issue is resolved.

