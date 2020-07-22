Art Street in Green Bay canceled, citing COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Art Street, an annual celebration of the arts that takes up city blocks in downtown Green Bay, won’t be held this summer.

The Art Street web site made the simple announcement, “Due to COVID-19, event is canceled 2020.”

The decision was announced on Monday. A statement reads, “While this was a difficult decision to make, we felt that due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, it was the best decision for all.”

The statement continued, “We are in the process of creating an Artstreet 2020 Art Crawl to showcase some of our ArtStreet 2020 artists. Stay tuned as details will be forthcoming.”

Earlier, Mosaic Arts said it was monitoring the “ever-changing situation” with the pandemic and the health risks. “The safety of our artists and our community is our top priority as we move forward.”

Art Street was planned for the last weekend of August. It would include the works of more than 200 artists.

