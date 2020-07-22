Advertisement

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.

The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.

The proposal of eliminating the preseason entirely was made Monday night.

Camps are supposed to start a week from today, and financial issues still need to be addressed.

