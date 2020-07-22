2 arrested following police chase involving stolen truck, formal charges pending

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people have been arrested following a police chase, including one who had multiple warrants for his arrest.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, information was released by the Florence County Sheriff Monday evening to be on the lookout for a stolen black pickup truck, which had fled authorities in both Dickinson County, Michigan and Florence County.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Marinette County deputy saw the same vehicle heading south on U.S. 141 in the Town of Beecher, and was occupied by two men who matched the description given by Florence County, according to authorities.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle south of Wausaukee, however the driver drove away at a high speed, and authorities say two attempts with tire deflation devices were unsuccessful.

The chase then continued south to the Town of Beaver, where the truck entered the northbound lanes heading south and went off the road, but then turned around and continued back northbound.

The chase went back to the Middle Inlet area south of Wausaukee, where officers were eventually able to successfully use a tire deflation device.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Dollar of Portage, Wisconsin and the passenger, 26-year-old Chandler Pavlet of Iron Mt., Michigan, were arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pavlet had multiple warrants for his arrest.

No one was injured during the incident, and no squad cars were damaged.

The incident is still being investigated, and both Pavlet and Dollar will be referred for charges in Michigan’s Dickinson County, as well as Florence and Marinette Counties in Wisconsin.

