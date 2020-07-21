Advertisement

Waupaca County sheriff honors man’s life-saving actions after near-drowning

Mason Beaudoin pulled his friend from the water and began CPR, then drove to get help
Masin Beaudoin (center) was honored by Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy Wilz for extraordinary efforts to save the life of a drowning friend in May
Masin Beaudoin (center) was honored by Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy Wilz for extraordinary efforts to save the life of a drowning friend in May(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who took extraordinary efforts to save his friend from drowning was honored Monday by the Waupaca County sheriff.

Sheriff Timothy Wilz says Mason Beaudoin and Parker Brunette were swimming in Casey Lake on the afternoon of May 27 when Brunette went under the water.

Beaudoin estimated his friend was underwater as long as 5 minutes. He found Brunette and pulled him to shore and started CPR because Brunette was struggling to breathe.

He tried calling 911 but couldn’t get a cell signal from the lake, so he put Brunette in his car and drove to get help. At the same time, a deputy was responding to a call from boaters who heard someone yelling for help. The deputy came upon Beaudoin and Brunette, and Brunette was transported to a Waupaca hospital.

“The quick thinking, response, recognition of a medical emergency, immediate action and effective CPR resulted directly in saving his friend’s life,” Sheriff Wilz said.

Beaudoin was presented with an award for his actions.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

