Advertisement

Waupaca County Fair canceled

Organizers say spiking coronavirus cases made it "nearly impossible to ensure safety"
(PxHere)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Fair scheduled for the end of August is canceled.

Fair organizers announced the cancellation Tuesday, following a special meeting of the fair board on Monday.

Despite their planning to follow health guidelines during the pandemic, organizers said the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the county and the state made it “nearly impossible” to ensure the health and safety of people attending the fair.

The fair board cited “several new developments from companies, groups, organizations and individuals that ultimately drove the decision.”

They’ll now begin planning for next year’s county fair, scheduled for August 25-29, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Child-sex offender gets 25 years for crimes in Wisconsin, California

Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives found videos on Cort Davis's phone showing him assaulting underage girls in the Fox Valley and southern California

Community

Artists needed for Salvation Army Chalkfest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The Salvation Army has 12 artists signed up but would like at least 20. It’s free to register, and you can be an amateur or pro artist.

News

Artists wanted for Chalkfest

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Salvation Army event is looking for more artists this year

News

Dr. Ashok Rai on Action 2 News This Morning - 6:30 A.M.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Rai talks about Green Bay's proposed face mask requirement

Latest News

News

Dr. Ashok Rai on Action 2 News This Morning - 5:50 A.M.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Rai answers viewers' questions about the coronavirus, testing, and types of masks

News

Overnight fire damages Fond du Lac home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters went into the house to look for possible victims and found the house was vacant.

Education

Green Bay Area Public School District to have reopening plan by the end of July

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
A draft will be presented to the public on July 31. The board will get the option to approve the plan at its August 3 meeting.

News

Green Bay Area Public School District: School year plan expected on July 31

Updated: 11 hours ago
Green Bay Area Public School District: School year plan expected on July 31

News

First Black City Councilor takes oath of office in Manitowoc

Updated: 11 hours ago
First Black City Councilor takes oath of office in Manitowoc

News

State Fair food drive-thru begins Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Starting this week, the Wisconsin State Fair Park officials will being the first of four Fair Food Drive-Thru weekends.