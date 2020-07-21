ThedaCare celebrates 100th COVID-19 patient going home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare recently celebrated the discharge of its 100th COVID-19 patient. The 57-year-old patient, Edward Talavera, spent 7 days in the hospital. He was released from ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton last Thursday, but ThedaCare didn’t announce his release until this week.

ThedaCare says 106 COVID-19 patients in its hospital system have been discharged as of Tuesday.

The state Department of Health Services says 4,129 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the first patient was diagnosed in Madison on February 5. Patients in their 50s, like Talavera, account for 13% of coronavirus cases and 11% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Tuesday there are 354 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 101 in intensive care.

