State Fair food drive-thru begins Thursday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - Fair foodies, unite!

Starting this week, the Wisconsin State Fair Park officials will being the first of four Fair Food Drive-Thru weekends.

The menus for the event will include vary by week, with the first week’s menu available by clicking here, however some items available will include Pickle Pizza, funnel cakes, pretzel-wrapped brats, and lemonade.

The first week will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 and run through 8 p.m., and reopens at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24 - Sunday, July 26. The event runs until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to enter the park with their vehicle by using Gate 9, which is located at S. 76th Street and W. Pierce Street.

