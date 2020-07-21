SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY TONIGHT

Scattered showers and storms tonight as a weak area of low pressure moves through. The SEVERE RISK IS LOW, but a few storms could have small hail and wind gusts to 40 mph. The greatest chance of a strong storm is to the far west and northwest.

Ahead for Wednesday, clouds will occasionally break for some sunny peeks. It will be slightly humid with a few passing showers. During the afternoon there may also be a rumble of thunder.

Thursday looks like a beautiful day with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures and humidity. But it all ends there, as much more humid air returns by Friday and lingers through the weekend. coming with the humidity will be much warmer temperatures - Some 90s over the weekend! It also looks like storm chances will be on the increase as well.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WNW VEERING NNE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & sunny breaks. Slightly humid. A few passing showers, possible thunder. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with less humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with a chance of PM thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Sun and clouds with thunderstorms, especially LATE. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms. Still warm & muggy, but humidity drops overnight. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. HIGH: 84

