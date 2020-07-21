SHOWERS AND STORMS BECOME LIKELY TONIGHT

Clouds will increase this afternoon as rain showers are ongoing across parts of western and north-central Wisconsin. Highs should top out in the upper 70s and it will feel slightly humid. While the rain stays WEST most of the day, showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight.

Some storms overnight could have heavy downpours, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Some areas could see up to 1″ of rainfall... especially NORTHWEST of Green Bay. Clouds will linger on Wednesday as will spotty rain showers. Highs should be similar to today’s in the middle and upper 70s.

The humidity will drop slightly on Thursday as skies clear out. Highs will be in the 70s for one more day before the hot, sticky weather returns. Friday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The mugginess will be returning, and you’ll certainly notice it late with lows at night staying close to 70. Saturday and Sunday will both be hot and humid. Highs should get into the 90s with a heat index approaching 100. Scattered storms could develop both days this weekend. With all the heat and humidity around, it’s possible for some of these storms to be strong, but exact details on the severe weather risk are not clear quite yet... Stay tuned.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2'

WEDNESDAY: W/N 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. Slightly humid. LATE showers and storms likely. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering spotty showers. Slightly humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with less humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with a chance of PM thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Sund and clouds with a chance of thunderstorms, especially LATE. HIGH: 92 LOW: 72

MONDAY: Very warm and muggy with clearing skies. Early shower? HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

