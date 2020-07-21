Report: Packers rookies to report Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packer rookies will not report for training camp on Tuesday as originally scheduled. The delay in an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA on health and safety protocols is the reason. But with an agreement on testing procedures being reached on Monday that clears the way for rookies to report, according to a report by PackersNews.com.

Packers rookies set to report to Lambeau Field on Thursday https://t.co/smktePNjJo — Press-Gazette Sports (@GreenBaySports) July 21, 2020

As of now, the rest of the team is scheduled to report on July 28th. But that too would be for testing only, as the new agreement requires that all players have two negative tests three days apart before being allowed to enter the team facility to take their physical. It is unclear when the first practice would be as players could have a longer acclimation period under a proposal from the NFL on Monday. That proposal, which reportedly includes no preseason games, still needs to be approved by the NFLPA.

