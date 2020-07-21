Advertisement

Report: Packers rookies to report Thursday

Covid-19 testing begins on Thursday
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a bike to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a bike to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packer rookies will not report for training camp on Tuesday as originally scheduled.  The delay in an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA on health and safety protocols is the reason.  But with an agreement on testing procedures being reached on Monday that clears the way for rookies to report, according to a report by PackersNews.com.

As of now, the rest of the team is scheduled to report on July 28th.  But that too would be for testing only, as the new agreement requires that all players have two negative tests three days apart before being allowed to enter the team facility to take their physical.  It is unclear when the first practice would be as players could have a longer acclimation period under a proposal from the NFL on Monday.  That proposal, which reportedly includes no preseason games, still needs to be approved by the NFLPA.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NFL, NFLPA agree on testing, preseason could be eliminated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The league and players union agree on testing protocols. NFL offers to eliminate all preseason games as part of proposal to open training camps on time.

Mlb

Woodruff named opening day starter for Brewers

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Brandon Woodruff to start on opening day for Brewers

Sports

Kimberly’s Jones weighs in on proposal to move fall sports to next spring

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Steve Jones is hanging in there with optimism for high school football this fall, amidst a proposal to shift fall sports to next spring in Wisconsin

Sports

Bucks’ Bledsoe reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Eric Bledsoe is the first Bucks player to publicly announce he has had a positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Sports

Horizon League and Midwest Conference limit fall sports competition

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Horizon League won't allow any competition this fall until October 1st while the MWC is totally eliminating non-conference competition

Entertainment

Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Swipe Sports was one of the first to report a possible breakup this week, noticing Patrick unfollowed Rodgers’ Instagram account.

Packers

Hospitality industry stands to lose millions with no fans for preseason activities

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
A preseason home game can bring in about $15 million in economic impact to the area.

News

Fans sound off on Packers announcement regarding no fans for Family night, training camp and preseason

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Green Bay Packers fans are sounding off after the team confirmed Wednesday that no fans will be allowed at training camp practices, the annual Family night activities, and home preseason games.

News

Packers say no fans for Family Night, training camp, preseason

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Sources tell Baillie that only players and their family members will be in attendance at Lambeau Field for the annual tradition.

News

Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.